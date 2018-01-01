Idris Elba's new fiancee shares gushing Instagram post to mark Valentine's Day

Idris Elba's new fiancee Sabrina Dhowre marked her first Valentine's Day (14Feb18) as the actor's wife-to-be with a gushing Instagram post about their relationship.

Sabrina, who got engaged to Thor: Ragnarok star Idris on Saturday when he proposed to her onstage at the Rio Cinema in London ahead of a cast and crew screening of his directorial debut Yardie, shared a sweet picture of herself and Idris holding hands at a restaurant table on the social media site on Tuesday.

Alongside the picture, Sabrina wrote: "Baby! I can’t tell you enough how happy you make me and how lucky I feel to have found a love like this, you make my heart feel so full. I love you. Forever will always feel to (sic) short. #imsuchacheeseball."

The snap, in which model Sabrina could also be seen showing off her stunning new engagement ring, acts as the first confirmation of the happy news by the couple.

News of their engagement was first posted on the Rio Cinema Twitter page, with representatives for the venue tweeting: "Another @riocinema first! Still 5 days to Valentines Day but @idriselba went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend live on stage this morning before a preview of his film #Yardie."

Audience members also confirmed the news on Twitter, with one writing, "At cast & crew screening of @YARDIES & @IdrisElba just proposed to his girlfriend Sabrina!! Too cute," while another posted, "At cast & crew screening of YARDIES & Idris Elba just proposed to his girlfriend Sabrina!! Big Congrats !!"

The 45-year-old dad of two made his romance with Sabrina, a 29-year-old model, official in September when they made their red carpet debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada and at the premiere of his movie Molly's Game.

The British actor has been married twice before - to make-up artist Hanne Norgaard, who he divorced in 2003, and real estate attorney Sonya Nicole Hamlin.