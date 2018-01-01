Emma Watson backs British film bosses' bid to end sexual harassment

Emma Watson has given her backing to a new initiative aiming to end sexual harassment and bullying in the British film and TV industry.

The actress and feminist activist, 27, has been a vocal supporter of the #MeToo movement, which aims to encourage women to report sexual harassment and assault in the wake of several scandals in the entertainment industry and beyond.

And now the Harry Potter star has lent her backing to a new set of guidance principles aimed at stamping out inappropriate behaviour, launched by bosses at the British Film Institute (BFI) and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) on Wednesday (14Feb18).

"Led by the BFI and BAFTA, the industry has come together to agree these Principles and Guidance - developed by people who understand the subtleties of the hierarchy on a film set and what it's like to work strange, unsociable hours," Emma said. "I hope these Principles become second nature for everyone; they are not just about protecting individuals but are also an important step in embracing a greater diversity of voices - and eventually having an entertainment industry that actually represents the world we live in."

Other female British stars, including Gemma Arterton, Doctor Who actress Jodie Whittaker, Gemma Chan, and James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli have also backed the initiative.

The eight guidelines include two commitments to rigorously enforce U.K. equality and health and safety laws, one to investigate any harassment complaint thoroughly, a zero tolerance approach to any harassment and bullying and a promise to respect each other's dignity, regardless of the seniority of a person's role in an organisation.

BAFTA and BFI bosses have also promised to set up a benevolent fund and helpline to help any victims of harassment, and executives at other leading British film and TV firms and bodies, including BBC Films, Film4, the Writers' Guild of Great Britain and British actors' union Equity, have also signed up to the new guidelines.