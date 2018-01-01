BAFTAs host Joanna Lumley won't be wearing black in support of Time's Up

Joanna Lumley will not be wearing a black dress to Sunday's (18Feb18) British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards (BAFTAs) in a show of support for anti-sexual harassment organisation Time's Up.

On Sunday night, the Absolutely Fabulous actress will make history as the first solo female to host the show in its 17-year inception, in the midst of the fallout from the Harvey Weinstein scandal which saw the movie executive accused of multiple incidences of sexual harassment and misconduct.

Hollywood's biggest female stars launched the Time's Up movement, an anti-sexual harassment organisation, in the wake of the scandal, and urged attendees at last month's Golden Globes to wear all-black attire on the red carpet. Attendees at the BAFTA Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall are now being asked to do the same. But in an interview with OK! magazine, Joanna shared she won't be joining in.

“I don’t think black is what one likes to see,” she stated to the magazine. “I had to choose how I would look before any of this blew up, so I shall be wearing a plain charcoal grey dress that Betty Jackson made for me. I shall look like a head mistress.”

The 71-year-old also aired her controversial views on the current situation between men and women, insisting that women are putting men in an "uneasy" position - where a compliment can be interpreted as harassment.

”They don’t know how to say to a girl: ‘I think you look fabulous,’ because that could be taken as an insult. Predatory b**tard!," she told the news outlet. “So I’m full of sympathy for the horrors that have gone on, but be your own judge. If you don’t know whether to take your pants off and sleep with him, don’t scream later: ‘I didn’t want to do it!’"

And as for avoiding potentially harmful situations, the actress insisted it's quite simple.

“Don’t go to someone’s hotel room late at night when you’re drunk. It’s not going to end well," she stated. "If you’re drunk and put yourself in the way of harm, harm will come to you. I didn’t, but it will.”