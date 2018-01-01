50 Cent celebrates Den of Thieves sequel announcement

50 Cent has shared his delight over the news of an upcoming Den of Thieves sequel.

The action movie, which also stars Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr., was released in the U.S. last month (19Jan18) and has grossed $57 million (£41 million) globally so far. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that director Christian Gudegast, along with a number of cast members, had agreed to team up and film sequel Den of Thieves 2. And the rapper, real name Curtis James Jackson, went on to personally share the announcement with his fans.

"BOOM Den Of Thieves 2 coming soon," he posted on his Instagram page, alongside an image of the article by Deadline confirming the news.

The 42-year-old has committed to the next movie, which will be set in Europe, as well as Gerard - though O'Shea is reportedly still in negotiations. Both Curtis and the PS I Love You actor will also be among the movie's producers through their respective production companies, G-Unit Films & Television Inc. and G-BASE.

The American rapper had his first film role in 2005, when he played Marcus "Young Caesar" Greer in Get Rich or Die Tryin', and has gone on to bag parts in other movies including Dead Man Running and Spy, as well as a regular role in the critically acclaimed American TV series Power, which he also produces.

Curtis, who plays a bank robber in Den of Thieves, often portrays villains in his acting jobs and previously admitted that he enjoys the opportunity to be bad.

"I like the bad guy. I read the (Den of Thieves) script six years ago and I don't mind being typecasted (sic). I'm a rapper," he laughed in an interview with radio station Power 105.1.