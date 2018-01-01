Finn Wittrock and Jessie Buckley join Renee Zellweger in Judy Garland biopic

American Horror Story star Finn Wittrock and Taboo actress Jessie Buckley have been added to the Judy Garland biopic, Judy.

It was announced in October that Renee Zellweger would be taking on the role of Wizard of Oz legend Judy in the forthcoming film, with British stage director and Tony nominee Rupert Goold directing.

Finn, who’s made a name for himself in films like Unbroken and The Big Short, will play Judy’s fifth husband Mickey Deans, to whom the screen and stage star was married when she tragically passed away in 1969 at the age of 47. It was Deans that found her unresponsive in the bathroom of their London home, after Judy, a longtime pill popper, died from an accidental overdose of barbiturates.

Jessie will take on the role of production assistant Rosalyn Wilder.

The film centres on Judy’s run of sell-out shows at London’s The Talk of the Town, now restored to its original Hippodrome name, in 1968.

“Set in winter 1968, the story takes place 30 years after Garland played the iconic role of Dorothy in The Wizard Of Oz,” Deadline reports of the movie’s premise. “When she arrives in Swinging London to prepare for a sell-out run at The Talk of the Town, she battles with management, charms musicians and reminisces with friends and adoring fans. Even her dreams of romance seem undimmed as she embarks on a courtship with Deans. And yet Garland is fragile. After working for 45 of her 47 years, she is exhausted; haunted by memories of a childhood lost to Hollywood and gripped by a desire to be back home with her kids.”

The film will feature some of Judy’s most famous songs. Renee previously showed off her own vocal talents in the big screen adaptation of hit Broadway show Chicago, which earned her her second Best Actress Oscars nod in 2003.