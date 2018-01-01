Dustin Lance Black and Tom Daley to become first-time fathers

Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black and his Olympic diver husband Tom Daley are expecting their first child.

The pair tied the knot in May (17), after dating for four years, in front of friends and family in Tom’s native England.

To celebrate Valentines Day on Wednesday (14Feb18), both Lance and Tom took to their social media accounts to announce the happy news.

“A very happy #ValentinesDay from ours to yours,” Dustin wrote next to a photo of him and Tom holding up a baby scan, with an added two dads and baby emoji.

In the picture, Tom is nuzzling into his husband, with the two men’s faces slightly out of focus, allowing the scan to take centre stage.

Tom posted a similar image, although in his he and Dustin are looking directly at the camera.

“HAPPY VALENTINES DAY!” he excitedly posted, adding heart and family emojis.

Fans flocked to share their well wishes with their posts garnering more than 62,000 likes in less than 30 minutes

The happy news proves the couple are stronger than ever, after naked photos of 23-year-old were recently leaked online.The suggestive selfies came less than a year after the Olympic medallist confessed to having cybersex with a fan while he was on a break from 43-year-old Dustin.

Tom reportedly also once embarked on an affair when Milk screenwriter Dustin, who also directs and produces, was away for work.