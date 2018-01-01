Jennifer Garner celebrates Instagram milestone with hilarious video

Jennifer Garner has celebrated reaching one million Instagram followers by sharing a funny video.

The actress joined the photo-sharing platform last September (17) and regularly uploads videos about her interests, including her favourite recipes and books.

And to mark her Instagram milestone on Tuesday (13Feb18), she shared a hilarious clip of her trying on a mouth guard while preparing for a fight scene on the set of her upcoming film Peppermint.

"When one shoots a cage fight, one must have a mouth guard," she captioned the footage, adding a series of hashtags. "#momproblems #2minutestomold#PEPPERMINTmovie #onemillionfollowers#thankyousomuchforfollowing #thisiswhatyouregettinginto."

In the video, Jennifer is seen struggling to get the plastic mouth guard to mould into shape. Even with the mouth guard disrupting her speech, the 45-year-old still attempted to talk, and said, "I don't like this. I'm uncomfortable and I'm also unhappy. I'm unhappy. I am. I feel unhappy in my heart."

Peppermint, a revenge story that centres on a young mother who finds herself with nothing lose, is due out later this year.

But since filming has wrapped, Jennifer has been kept busy with other projects, and took to Instagram Stories earlier this week to share some snaps of her packing up Girl Scout cookies for customers, with the help of her daughters Violet, 12, and nine-year-old Seraphina, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

"There you go Evanelina! Thin Mints," she said in one clip showing her packing up the cookies and throwing in some candy. She also uploaded a photo with the caption, "Signed, sealed and coming your way! #onmyhonor."