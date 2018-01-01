Gabrielle Union stunned by latest U.S. high school shooting

Actress Gabrielle Union was shaken by the latest American school shooting because it took place in the same Florida county where her stepkids live.

At least 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, when a gunman went on the rampage on Wednesday (14Feb18).

Police quickly responded to gunshot reports and took the suspect, a former student who was expelled last year (17), into custody without incident.

Celebrities took to social media as news of the shooting incident hit TV and the Internet, and Union admits it was particularly jarring for her and husband Dwyane Wade.

"Like thousands in South Florida, we sent the boys to school in Broward County this morning... there are no words to describe the despair, horror & anger," the actress tweeted.

"This does not have to be our collective reality. How many more? How many children must not make it home?"

Ellen DeGeneres added: "No words, no actions, no laws are enough until we end this epidemic of school shootings in our country. My heart is with the students and parents of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School."

And model Hailey Baldwin revealed her heart was "in pieces", adding, "Sending all my love and prayers to the families affected in Florida. More lives lost due to gun violence... I don’t understand how this is still happening after all the horrifying tragedies we’ve witnessed!"

There was also outrage from comedians Bill Maher and Billy Eichner, author Stephen King and filmmaker Joseph Kahn, who declared: "America loves guns more than kids."

And Chelsea Handler added: "We have to elect candidates that are not funded by the NRA (National Rifle Association) in November. We have an opportunity to elect candidates who won’t allow kids to go to school and get shot. It is disgusting how many times this has happened and Republicans (politicians and voters) do nothing. You all have blood on your hands."