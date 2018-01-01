Annihilation stars address 'whitewashing' criticism

Annihilation stars Natalie Portman and Jennifer Jason Leigh have been left flabbergasted by a new 'whitewashing' controversy surrounding the movie.

The stars take on leading roles in director Alex Garland's sci-fi thriller, which is based on the first novel in writer Jeff VanderMeer's book series.

The initial book, released in 2014, does not describe the characters played by Natalie and Jennifer, referring to them only as "the biologist" and "the psychologist", with subsequent books detailing the women have Asian and Native American ancestry.

Filmmaker Garland told Yahoo in December (17) he worked exclusively from the first book: "I knew at that time (I signed on to the project) there were supposed to be three books planned, but I didn’t know (anything) about the other two," he said, before adding he took the movie adaptation in a totally new direction from the novel with author VanderMeer's blessing.

"I took a really weird approach to the adaptation. I thought, 'I’m not going to re-read the book; I’m going to adapt it like a dream of the book'.”

But now Garland and his producers have come under fire for casting two white actresses to play women of colour, and Natalie and Jennifer have stepped forward insisting no one knew this about their characters before filming began.

“Well, that does sound problematic, but I’m hearing it here first," Natalie tells Yahoo in a new interview.

“It’s probably a valid criticism. I didn’t know that," Jennifer adds.

Although Portman is disappointed with the oversight, she is still proud of the cast's diversity. Tessa Thompson, who is of Afro-Latino heritage, stars alongside fellow Latino actors Oscar Isaac and Gina Rodriguez on the female-led ensemble, and Natalie thinks Annihilation is moving in the right direction when it comes to matters of cultural representation in Hollywood.

“We need more representation of Asians on film, of Hispanics on film, of blacks on film, women and particularly women of colour, Native Americans - I mean, we just don’t have enough representation,” the Oscar winner stressed. “And also these categories like ‘white’ and ‘nonwhite’ - they’re imagined classifications but have real-life consequences...

"I hope that begins to change, because I think everyone is becoming more conscious of it."