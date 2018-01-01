NEWS Lena Dunham felt Jack Antonoff 'slip away' as she prepared for hysterectomy Newsdesk Share with :







Lena Dunham felt her relationship with Jack Antonoff break down and "slip away" as she prepared to have a hysterectomy.



The former Girls star underwent the surgical procedure to have her cervix and uterus removed after suffering with endometriosis, a condition which causes intense pain as the uterine lining tissue grows outside the uterus, for almost two decades.



She detailed her reasons for having the operation in an essay for America's Vogue magazine and a new excerpt from the emotional piece reveals how gearing up for the surgery saw her romance with singer/songwriter Jack start to fall apart.



"My beautiful partner, who has seen me through so much pain with compassion and care, has to be away for work, and I can feel us growing slowly apart, since life is so determined to display its full complexity right now," Lena wrote in the magazine. "I am surly and distant. I offer nothing.



"He reminds me again and again that I am still a woman and still alive, but I also know that soon - for so many reasons that have nothing to do with my uterus - we’ll slip away from each other and I will face everything I am losing in impossibly tiny steps."



Lena and Jack confirmed their split in January (18), after five years together. A source told People.com at the time that the end of the relationship was "amicable", and Lena acknowledged as much a few days later, when she took to Instagram to address the news with fans in a live-streaming session.



In the video, the 31-year-old showed off a number of rings adorning her fingers and revealed one particular piece of jewellery, gifted to her by Jack, would always have a special meaning for her.



"I'm wearing this ring that Jack gave me, and I'll always wear it because love is a really cool, powerful, eternal thing," she explained. "It doesn't have to be defined the way that we, in Western culture, define it as beginnings and ends. Things can be, 'You know what, you're a drop of water, and then you reenter the ocean.'"



The former couple's romance began in 2012 after they met on a blind date.

