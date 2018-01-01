Heroic Luke Wilson pulled injured woman out of her car after deadly crash

Luke Wilson has been hailed a hero following a deadly car crash on Tuesday (13Feb18), after he helped pull an injured woman out of her car.

The 46-year-old actor was driving his Toyota SUV on Chautauqua Boulevard in the Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, at around 6.30pm when a Ferrari clipped his car before colliding into a BMW.

Los Angeles County fire officials told local television station KTLA that Mark William Gibello, the 71-year-old male driver of the Ferrari, was pronounced dead at the scene, while professional golfer Bill Haas, who had been a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The woman who had been driving the BMW was also taken to hospital following the crash. A statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department said that Haas and the woman were "both in serious condition".

Now it has emerged that The Royal Tenenbaums star "led the charge" in helping the victims of the crash after the incident occurred, according to tattoo artist Sean Heirigs, who was in a car with his 14-year-old daughter directly behind the Ferrari as the crash happened.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Heirigs said that Wilson devised a plan to rescue the woman, after seeing the amount of smoke and fearing her car would catch fire.

"She’s crying, she’s screaming, she doesn’t really know what happened and she was dangling into the passenger side," he said. "Her leg was stuck."

Heirigs helped Wilson rescue the woman, and recalled: "We were able to get her leg out from being stuck and then she came out and Luke was pulling her through the back trunk area and then we both carried her to the curb. And this was all going on while the Ferrari’s wheels are still spinning and blowing rubber and smoke everywhere and it’s loud and you’re smelling lots of smoke and there’s glass."

Wilson himself escaped injury in the accident.