Josh Gad vents his fury after friend's son is critically injured in Florida school shooting

Frozen star Josh Gad vented his fury at the debate over gun control laws after a family friend was critically injured during the Florida high school shooting on Wednesday (14Feb18).

At least 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, when a gunman went on the rampage on Wednesday. Police took the suspect, a former student who was expelled last year (17), into custody without incident.

Florida native Gad was among the celebrities to respond to news of the atrocity, expressing his outrage at yet another school shooting in the country, before asking fans to pray for a family friend's son who was injured during the shooting.

"19th school shooting of a year less than two months long. This one on my home town in my home state," he tweeted. "How many kids need to die? How many more f**king times do we need to hear 'now’s not the time to discuss this?' Dozens more? Hundreds more? Thousands? Will it ever matter?

Just a few hours later, he updated his more than 300,000 followers to share that the horrifying incident had become even more personal.

"Just learned some horrible and shocking news involving a family friend who’s son was shot today at the school. Please put out lots of good vibes and prayers for he and all of the other families navigating this nightmarish day (sic)," he wrote.

The actor was clearly struggling with the day's events and like many other celebrities, including Gabrielle Union, Ellen DeGeneres, and Chelsea Handler, expressed his anger at the lack of gun control laws.

"I am so angry tonight. I am so sad. I’m putting my phone down because we are debating sensible gun laws again. A child of one of our friend’s has a bullet in his chest & is critical condition because a 19 year old had access to a military weapon. Pretend it’s normal. It’s not," wrote the father of two. And after Florida senator Marco Rubio gave an interview in which he suggested that gun laws wouldn't have prevented the shooting, Gad blasted, "As a Floridian, please let me be among the masses to tell you, you are a spineless coward @marcorubio and I hope your 3.3 million dollars in NRA funding comes with ear plugs that allow you to tune out the mourning cries of children and parents everywhere."