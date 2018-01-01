Kendall Jenner dragged into palimony suit filed by Blake Griffin's ex-fiancee

Kendall Jenner has been named in a palimony suit filed by Blake Griffin's ex-partner.

According to editors at TMZ, the basketball star's former fiancee Brynn Cameron has filed a palimony suit in which she criticises Griffin for flaunting his alleged romance with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Brynn reportedly filed the palimony suit against him on Wednesday (14Feb18), Valentine's Day, alleging that after "cruelly embarrassing his family with his public fawning over (Kendall) Jenner," he told her he "had no intention of continuing to live with her."

“Griffin cared more about the glamour of dating a Hollywood celebrity than the day-to-day responsibilities of being a father and family man,” she alleges in the lawsuit.

The mother of Blake's two children was set to marry the NBA star in July 2017, but after declining to sign a prenup a month before the wedding, she stated he then called it off a week before the date and "immediately embarked on a high-profile affair with (Kendall)".

The 28-year-old baller and Kendall were first linked last August (17), a month after he and Brynn split, when they were spotted on a series of dinner dates in Los Angeles. Neither Kendall or Blake has commented on the nature of their relationship, but a source told E! News the pair were "hanging out" but were "never serious."

Brynn's attorney Bryan Freedman said her ex had made repeated verbal pledges promising to financially support her after insisting she abandon her sports marketing job and interior design business to care for their children full-time.

However, since they split she claims he has "stopped paying her "full financial support commensurate with her lifestyle and her share of their joint property."

Last July, Blake signed a five-year contract extension worth $173 million (£123 million) with the Los Angeles Clippers. But he was traded to the Detroit Pistons in January.

"While Griffin is continuing to earn millions from his NBA and endorsement deals, Cameron and their children are homeless and cash-strapped," her lawsuit states. "In Griffin's absence, Cameron's brother has had to provide Cameron and the children with financial support."

Neither Blake nor Kendall have commented on the lawsuit.