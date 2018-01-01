NEWS Amy Schumer movie release date brought forward Newsdesk Share with :







Amy Schumer's new movie I Feel Pretty will be released sooner than expected, having received a positive reception online.



The film was originally scheduled for release on 29 June (18) but STXfilms announced on Wednesday (14Feb18) that it will now hit cinemas on 27 April, claiming the studio's decision to bring the film forward stems from the promising response to the trailer.



The YouTube video has had over four million views since it first dropped on 8 February, and STXfilms added that a successful test screening of I Feel Pretty also contributed to their decision to change the date.



Amy, 36, plays the lead role in the comedy flick, about a woman called Renee who struggles with feelings of inadequacy until she has a fall in her SoulCycle class and wakes up believing she's the most beautiful woman in the world.



The comedian will star alongside Michelle Williams, who plays Amy's boss in the film, as well as co-stars including Emily Ratajkowski and Rory Scovel. Screenwriting duo Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, whose wife Busy Philipps also stars in the film, have co-written the movie, which will also mark the pair's directorial debut having previously written for romantic comedies such as Never Been Kissed and He's Just Not That Into You.



The Trainwreck star was also lined up to play Barbie in the live-action Sony/Mattel collaboration scheduled for release in 2020, but eventually had to turn down the project due to scheduling conflicts, with the role being re-cast to Oscar winner Anne Hathaway. However, Amy has previously shared that she's more than happy with her replacement.



"Hathaway smathaway jkjk she's perfect (sic)!!" the actress captioned a selfie she posted online. "Can't wait to see it!"

