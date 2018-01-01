NEWS Amy Schumer marries in surprise wedding Newsdesk Share with :







Comedienne Amy Schumer was a Valentine's Day bride after marrying her new boyfriend in a surprise ceremony in Malibu, California.



The Trainwreck star, 36, was first linked to chef and cookbook author Chris Fischer in November (17), but they only made their romance social media official over the weekend (10-11Feb18), when Amy shared a picture of the couple kissing in a photobooth at Ellen DeGeneres' 60th birthday party.



Now, it appears the couple has become man and wife, exchanging vows in a rented private home in Malibu on Wednesday (14Feb18).



According to TheBlast.com, the bride and groom were joined by around 80 guests, including celebrity pals Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston, Larry David, and David Spade.



Representatives for Schumer have yet to comment on the reports.



Amy previously dated furniture designer Ben Hanisch for a year-and-a-half before calling it quits last May (17), and just weeks later, she was able to laugh about the break-up by cracking a few jokes at the Hilarity for Charity variety show in New York in June (17).



She recalled one awkward double date they had endured soon after meeting on a dating app in late 2015: "We went out with a couple who had been together a long time," she shared. "We were trying to rush the intimacy. I was trying to impress the girl and I was like, 'Well, he woke me up this morning with a fart!'



"And he just slowly turned to me and he goes, 'Are we doing this?' And I was like, 'No, no, no, no, we're not opening fire. Don't tell me any of the disgusting s**t I've done.'"

