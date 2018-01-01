Amy Schumer shuts down pregnancy speculation after surprise wedding

Comedienne Amy Schumer has dismissed speculation suggesting she is pregnant after tying the knot with her new boyfriend in a surprise ceremony in Malibu, California.

The Trainwreck star, 36, was first linked to chef and cookbook author Chris Fischer in November (17), but they only made their romance social media official over the weekend (10-11Feb18), when Amy shared a picture of the couple kissing in a photobooth at Ellen DeGeneres' 60th birthday party.

Early on Thursday (15Feb18), Amy hit headlines as it emerged the couple had become man and wife, exchanging vows in a rented private home in Malibu, in front of around 80 guests, including celebrity pals Jennifer Lawrence, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Aniston, Chelsea Handler, Larry David, and David Spade, according to TheBlast.com.

It was initially thought the pair had wed on Valentine's Day (14Feb18), but Amy has since taken to Instagram to share photos from their big day, revealing she actually became Mrs. Chris Fischer on Tuesday (13Feb18).

She went on to insist the ceremony was not a shotgun affair - and she's "not pregnant".

Amy, who wore a low-cut ivory lace gown for the nuptials, also urged fans who wanted to send her a gift to donate to Everytown for Gun Safety, a charity which advocates for gun control.

"And no gifts but thank you for asking," she writes. "Instead please consider (a) donation to Everytown for Gun Safety. Sending love to everyone who has been affected by gun violence."

Schumer became an advocate for gun control after two fans were shot during a screening of her movie Trainwreck in 2015.

Her post comes a day after 17 people were killed and at least 14 others injured in a high school shooting incident in Florida. A former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland has been arrested.

Amy previously dated furniture designer Ben Hanisch for a year-and-a-half before they split last May (17).