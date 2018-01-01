Josh Gad's family friend dies from injuries in Florida school shooting

Frozen star Josh Gad is mourning the death of a family friend's son who was critically injured in Wednesday's (14Feb18) high school massacre in Florida.

At least 17 people were shot dead and several others wounded at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Valentine's Day, when a gunman went on the rampage. Police took the suspect, a former student who was expelled last year (17), into custody without incident.

Florida native Gad was among the celebrities who took to social media to express his outrage at yet another school shooting in the country as he joined the call for tighter gun control laws, before revealing he had a personal connection to the tragedy.

"Just learned some horrible and shocking news involving a family friend who's son was shot today at the school," he wrote. "Please put out lots of good vibes and prayers for he and all of the other families navigating this nightmarish day (sic)."

On Thursday (15Feb18), the actor returned to Twitter to reveal the teen had died after sustaining a bullet wound to the chest.

"Last night, I received a text while I slept that our friend's son passed away from his gun shot wound," the father-of-two shared. "My grief for this family and the many others knows no bounds. I'm so sorry this happened. I'm so sorry our leaders are worthless. I'm so sorry we are bound to repeat this again."

The 19-year-old shooting suspect is currently being held without bond after briefly appearing in court on Thursday to face 17 counts of premeditated murder.