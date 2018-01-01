Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux split

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have split after two-and-a-half-years of marriage.

The 49-year-old actress and Theroux, who started dating in 2011 and wed in a ceremony at their Bel-Air home in Los Angeles in August, 2015, have released a joint statement, confirming the sad news.

"In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation," it reads.

"This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.

"Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."

The shock news comes just days after Aniston attended pal Ellen DeGeneres' 60th birthday party and Amy Schumer's surprise Valentine's Eve wedding in Malibu, California solo.

The actress made no mention of the split when she appeared on DeGeneres' TV talk show last week (ends09Feb18), presenting her friend with a novelty doorbell featuring a message from the Friends star.

This is Aniston's second failed marriage - she was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005. Reports suggest the couple split after he fell in love with Angelina Jolie on the set of their 2005 movie Mr & Mrs Smith.