Lawyer for Jennifer Hudson's son wants to keep therapy records sealed

The court-appointed lawyer for Jennifer Hudson's son wants to seal the child's therapy records to avoid having the notes dragged into her custody war with her ex-fiance David Otunga.

The Dreamgirls star confirmed her split from Otunga in November (17) after 10 years together, after it was revealed she had obtained an emergency restraining order against the wrestler, claiming it was "in the best interest of their son", eight-year-old David Daniel Otunga Jr.

She subsequently filed court papers accusing her ex of displaying "aggressive, threatening and harassing behaviour" towards the Oscar winner - allegations David vehemently denied.

Frosty relations between the pair briefly thawed in late November (17), when Jennifer agreed to make Otunga their kid's primary caregiver as part of a temporary custody deal, while she juggled parenting with her career commitments, including serving as a judge on both the U.K. and U.S. versions of talent show The Voice.

As part of the legal proceedings, the judge overseeing the custody case appointed a lawyer to act on behalf of little David, which included having the child attend therapy sessions.

Now the kid's legal representative is seeking a protective order to ban his mum and dad from potentially calling the therapist to the stand to testify about David Jr.'s state of mind and how their acrimonious split has affected him, reports TMZ.com.

The motion is designed to allow the youngster to feel comfortable sharing his feelings about the tense family situation without worrying that it will be made public.

A decision has yet to be made.

The news emerges shortly after Otunga slammed his former fiancee for allegedly lying about his employment status, after she asked the judge to compel him to get a job to prevent her from having to pay spousal support.

Otunga insists he is already employed by bosses at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), but had to put his career on hold while they were dating as Hudson was busy pursuing her singing and acting dreams.