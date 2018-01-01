Arnold Schwarzenegger cast as U.S. President in Kung Fury sequel

Arnold Schwarzenegger is heading to the White House to play the U.S. President in a feature-length sequel to the cult short film Kung Fury.

The Terminator action hero and former Governor of California has joined the cast of actor/director David Sandberg's new movie, which will also feature Michael Fassbender and David Hasselhoff, who had a cameo in the 2015 original.

The Kung Fury short followed Sandberg's titular character, a 1980s police detective in Miami, Florida, who discovers he possesses extraordinary kung fu powers after being struck by lightning and bitten by a cobra.

The project, which was partly funded via an online campaign, was designed to pay homage to the martial arts and police action movies of the 1980s, and featured Hasselhoff singing the True Survivor theme tune.

With over 40 million views online, it became so popular, Sandberg announced on Monday (12Feb18) he was making a big screen follow-up. The sequel will be set in 1985, when Kung Fury's Thundercops police force disbands after losing one of its own, making way for a mysterious villain to rise and embark on a mission to help Adolf Hitler, known as Kung Fuhrer, to take hold of a powerful weapon, according to according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sandberg will also serve as one of the producers on the movie, alongside KatzSmith Productions' David Katzenberg, Seth Grahame-Smith, and Aaron Schmidt, who worked on the hugely successful It remake last year (17).

Kung Fury 2 is being shopped to distributors at Germany's Berlin Film Festival, which kicked off on Thursday (15Feb18).

Production is set to take place in Europe and the U.S. this summer (18).