Aaron Paul names baby daughter Story Annabelle

Aaron Paul and his wife have chosen to name their newborn daughter Story Annabelle.

The Breaking Bad star and Lauren Parsekian announced the arrival of their daughter on 9 February (18), with Lauren sharing two snaps on Instagram.

Now, the baby girl's birth certificate has been obtained by The Blast, with the publication revealing the unique moniker the pair have chosen for their new arrival.

According to the website, Aaron's daughter will go by Story Annabelle Paul, with the 38-year-old actor choosing to use his stage surname of Paul, originally his middle name, as his child's last name.

Since Story's arrival, Aaron and Lauren have been revelling in first-time parenthood. Sharing a snap of Aaron cradling his daughter in her nursery on her Instagram page, Lauren captioned the shot: "I have never loved you more than I do right now. We are so lucky to be your girls forever."

And during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month (Jan18), Aaron admitted he was more than a little excited about becoming a father.

"I'm over the moon excited," he gushed. "I love babies. I have always loved babies."

Aaron also revealed that he and Lauren were going to rely on the help of a doula during the birth, and explained how helpful he had found her advice.

"She said, 'First thing you need to know is never say the word relax and don't ever say breathe.' She said that my wife would most likely hit me if I do," he laughed. "So, I'm like, 'O.K., that's good to know.'

"She's just telling me what not to do. She goes, 'Just prepare yourself. I've helped deliver over 600 babies and 100 per cent the mother of the baby who's delivering absolutely hates her partner.'"

Aaron and philanthropist Lauren tied the knot in 2013.