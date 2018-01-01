Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones to reunite in movie The Aeronauts

Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones have signed on to star in The Aeronauts.

The pair worked together in 2014 film The Theory of Everything, for which Eddie took home the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, while Felicity received an Oscar nomination for her role as Stephen's wife Jane.

Rumours that the British stars were teaming up again were first reported in November (17), but Eddie has now confirmed that both he and Felicity will headline the movie, which is being produced by Amazon Studios.

"It's in the embryonic stages, but we are going to be in a balloon!" he told USA Today. "It's one of the most beautiful scripts I've ever read and I adored working with Felicity. So, it's a rare thing to come across."

Eddie and Felicity will play James Glaisher and Amelia Wren, the 19th-century hot air balloonists who were forced to fight for survival as their desire to make new discoveries became increasingly dangerous.

While Eddie has admitted that filming inside a hot air balloon will be a "huge" challenge, he assured reporters that he isn't scared of heights.

"But I have not actually been up in a hot air balloon. So that could all change. I'll let you know," the 36-year-old added jokingly.

Eddie has most recently been promoting Nick Park's stop-motion movie Early Man, in which he voices caveman Dug, and is also reprising his role as Newt Scamander in upcoming film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Felicity was last seen on the big screen as Jyn Erso in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and will soon portray Ruth Bader Ginsberg in the upcoming biographical drama, On the Basis of Sex.

The Aeronauts will be directed and produced by Tom Harper, who has previously directed episodes of TV shows such as Peaky Blinders and War & Peace.