Natalie Portman left red-faced after wrongly believing her waters broke

Natalie Portman felt like "an idiot" when she mistakenly believed her waters had broken during her second pregnancy.



The Black Swan actress and her husband Benjamin Millepied welcomed daughter Amalia last February (17), a sibling for their six-year-old son Aleph.



Natalie's waters didn't break during her first pregnancy, and she shared during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night (15Feb18) that she caused a major scene when she was heavily pregnant with her baby girl after feeling some water "drip" on her leg.



"My mom came over at the end of my pregnancy, to help, and we went to pick up my son from school. And I go and pick him up, and I've got his backpack on and we're walking out," she recalled. "And I feel a little water on my leg. I look up, thinking, '(Is) there something dripping on me?' Then there was more and more. So, I was like, 'It's on!'"



Believing she was going into labour, Natalie pulled her son off the soccer field and headed to her car where she called her husband, her midwife and her doctor. However, the star's panic proved to be pre-emptive.



"Everyone's going to the hospital...And then I'm like, 'It's weird, because it's just my legs that are all wet.' and I'm like, 'Honey can you bring me your backpack for a minute?' And I looked in it and his water bottle was leaking. And I was like, 'Ohhh, I just told everybody I was having a baby!'" the 36-year-old laughed, adding, "I'm an idiot."



Natalie was nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of former U.S. First Lady in movie Jackie at the 2017 Academy Awards.



But as the brunette beauty gave birth to Amalia just a few days before the awards ceremony, she knew there was no way she could attend.



"It seemed like a lose-lose though. I was due the same week, so if I went and the baby hadn't come yet and I was still pregnant, then I could potentially give birth on the red carpet," she smiled. "But then if I had given birth already, it's not like I'm going to be like 'See ya baby."

