Lena Dunham grateful for 'overwhelming' support after hysterectomy news

Actress Lena Dunham has thanked fans for their "overwhelming" support after going public with the news of her hysterectomy.

The former Girls star has opened up about the drastic surgery to remove her cervix and uterus last year (17) in a candid new essay for America's Vogue magazine, explaining she went ahead with the operation in a bid to end her years-long suffering from endometriosis. The medical condition can cause intense pain as the uterine lining tissue grows outside the uterus.

Excerpts from the article were published earlier this week (begs12Feb18), and on Friday (16Feb18), Lena took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the outpouring of support from fans and fellow endometriosis sufferers.

"Your body failing you is a loss that's hard to explain and yet the amount of messages I've gotten from women in a similar predicament has been so overwhelming, loving and heartening," she wrote beside a photo of herself sitting on a hospital bed. "More than 60 million women in America are living with hysterectomies and those of you who've shared your plight and perseverance make me feel so honored to be in your company."

Lena went on to share her thanks for those who have nursed her back to full health, while also acknowledging she is hurting emotionally, weeks after confirming her split from her rocker boyfriend Jack Antonoff after five years together.

"Thank you to the village of women who took care of me through this entire process," she added. "I have a broken heart and I hear those don't mend overnight, but we are linked forever by this experience and our refusal to let it hold any of us back from even the grandest dreams."

In her Vogue piece, the 31-year-old admitted her health struggle had taken its toll on her romance with Antonoff, and even though he was nothing but supportive, she could feel them "growing slowly apart".

"He reminds me again and again that I am still a woman and still alive," she continued. "But I also know that soon - for so many reasons that have nothing to do with my uterus - we'll slip away from each other and I will face everything I am losing in impossibly tiny steps."

Antonoff proved he still had love for Lena after the Vogue essay was released, calling it a "beautiful piece" in a post on Twitter.