Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, and Zoe Kravitz confirmed for more Big Little Lies

Actresses Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, and Zoe Kravitz are officially returning to tell more Big Little Lies with Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.

Nicole and Reese, who also serve as executive producers on the series, previously confirmed plans to reprise their respective roles as Celeste Wright and Madeline Martha Mackenzie as they announced a deal had been set for season two of the Golden Globe-winning crime drama, and now the rest of the main female cast have signed on to join them.

The second season will follow Celeste as she comes to terms with the death of her abusive husband Perry, played by Alexander Skarsgard, and has to deal with the arrival of her mother-in-law, Mary Louise Wright, as she searches for answers about her son's untimely demise. Meryl Streep was recently added to the line-up as Wright.

Meanwhile, Madeline and Dern's character Renata Klein will each face their own marital issues, as Shailene's Jane Chapman tries to build a new life for herself and her son, Ziggy, and Bonnie Carlson, played onscreen by Kravitz, faces demons from her past.

Andrea Arnold will direct all seven of the new episodes, which are slated to premiere in 2019.

It will be based on a short story by Liane Moriarty, the author who wrote the Big Little Lies novel that the first season was adapted from.

Series creator David E. Kelley is returning as writer, while he will also executive produce alongside Arnold, Kidman, Witherspoon, and Jean-Marc Vallee, who directed all of the episodes in season one.