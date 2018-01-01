NEWS Allison Janney offered political pundit jobs after The West Wing Newsdesk Share with :







Allison Janney’s starring role in The West Wing left her feeling shy about meeting new people who expected her to be like the fictional CJ Cregg.



Actress Allison was part of the hit political show for its full seven-season run, which ended in 2006.



Created by Aaron Sorkin, the series won legions of fans and awards, but Allison said people would often confuse her with press secretary CJ.



“Fans of the show wanted so much for it to be real. They wanted Martin Sheen to be the president,” Allison explained on Britain's The Graham Norton Show, which airs on Friday night (16Feb18). “Aaron Sorkin wrote CJ brilliantly, she was incredibly smart and it was great to play a character that was the cleverest person in the room.



As a result, people assumed I was that person and I have been offered jobs at a news station and as a political pundit. It was extraordinary. It made me very shy of meeting people because I wasn’t her. I would love to be like her, she was thrilling.”



Allison can next be seen in real-life skating drama I, Tonya, which recounts the tale of Tonya Harding's involvement with the brutal beating of her figure skating rival Nancy Kerrigan.



Margot Robbie, who joined Allison on Graham Norton’s star-studded sofa, portrays Tonya in the flick, with both actresses up for their first Oscar thanks to the film.



“When I read the script I had no idea it was a true story. It was so absurd but I went on the internet and looked it up and thought, ‘Oh my god, this all happened.’ It was a lot to go on for us,” Margot said.