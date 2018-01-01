Saoirse Ronan was 'worried' about messing up on Lady Bird

Saoirse Ronan was more anxious than usual about getting things wrong while filming Lady Bird because her role was loosely based on writer/director Greta Gerwig's life.

The Brooklyn actress plays Christine 'Lady Bird' McPherson, a girl growing up at a Catholic high school in Sacramento, California in 2002, in Greta's directorial debut.

Greta wrote the movie inspired by her own experiences growing up and that made Saoirse more nervous about a job than she usually is.

When asked if there was more pressure in playing a character inspired by Greta's life, she told OK! magazine, "I was worried that I might be getting it wrong more than I would normally because I was aware that so much of the character is more like an extension of both of us and also different from us."

However, Greta assured the 23-year-old that Lady Bird isn't autobiographical, and that made her relax a little bit.

"I felt a lot more freedom to create the character, even if I do try to speak and move like Greta!" she joked.

The Irish actress has grown up on screen, achieving her first Oscar nomination for Atonement when she was just 13, and was homeschooled so she couldn't relate to the high school experience depicted in Lady Bird.

"That kind of American high school culture is very strange to me," she said. "Greta showed me her photo albums from high school and tried to explain as much as she could about what that world was like."

"I learnt a lot just from studying the kind of clothes girls wore at that time. I also needed to be able to understand how young people socialised in a different way back then, when social media wasn't such a powerful presence in everyone's life and you weren't always looking at your cell phone or texting."

Saoirse has scored her third Oscar nomination for Lady Bird, Greta was nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, while the film earned a Best Picture nod. The winners are announced on 4 March (18).