Tessa Thompson takes on projects that 'scare' her

Tessa Thompson is "gluttonous" for work in Hollywood but only takes on projects that scare her.

The 34-year-old actress has recently been nominated for a BAFTA EE Rising Star Award alongside Oscar nominees Daniel Kaluuya and Timothee Chalamet.

While Tessa is fast becoming a sought-after name, she only realised in recent years that her success was down to her ability to take on challenging parts.

"I promised myself I would break ground with my next role," she told Grazia magazine. "I'm looking for projects that scare me."

Tessa has won acclaim for her performance in 2014 movie Dear White People, which focused on college campus racism, followed by a part in 2015 Rocky reboot Creed alongside Michael B Jordan. This lead to a role on HBO flagship series Westworld, and then a leap into the superhero big leagues as Valkyrie in 2017 box office hit Thor: Ragnarok – with the big movies inspiring the star to explore other aspects of filmmaking.

"I'm gluttonous - I want to do everything. Produce. Direct," she explained. "I'm not precious in what I succeed or fail at."

Besides as her achievements, Tessa is proud to be a member of the Time's Up campaign, founded by Hollywood actresses to fight sexual harassment and misconduct in the entertainment industry.

"The Time's Up movement exists with and without us actors now; it's gone from Capitol Hill here in

America to Pakistan, to Ghana... it's evolved into a conversation about real systemic change outside of the entertainment industry," the star added.

And for Tessa, it is important to "show up" and "keep doing the work" in order to keep the momentum going, and that includes discussing the topic with the men she works with.