Jennifer Saunders to star in live screening of Kathy Burke's Lady Windermere’s Fan

Although Oscar Wilde is known primarily for his cold and witty look at the upper class, at the core of Lady Windermere’s Fan is a beautiful story of motherhood that transcends to multiple characters in the play.
Award-winning director Kathy Burke (The Quare Fellow and Once a Catholic) has brought together a talented comedic cast in this beautifully staged production designed by Paul Wills. Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous, French and Saunders) guest stars as the Duchess of Berwick, marking her hilarious return to the West End stage for the first time in over twenty years.
Playing Lady Windermere is the incredibly talented Grace Molony, who is set to appear in the upcoming Mary Queen of Scots movie starring Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan. Her onstage relationship with Olivier award winning Samantha Spiro is one of the plays most exciting and volatile dynamics and is a perfect spectacle to enjoy as a mother or daughter.
The talented ensemble also includes Kevin Bishop (Porridge) and Joseph Marcell (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) who, with the help of Jennifer Saunders, ensure the play is a laugh-a-minute production.
BBFC Cert: AS LIVE 12A | Running time 150 minutes (approx) including one interval.
