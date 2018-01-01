Francia Raisa regards Selena Gomez as 'family' after kidney op

Francia Raisa considers Selena Gomez part of her family after she donated a kidney to the singer.

The 29-year-old Grown-ish star also opened up about the difficulties she faced following the major surgery she and Selena underwent back in June last year (17).

Speaking to Harry Connick Jr. during an upcoming appearance on his daytime talk show, Harry, she confessed how close she and Selena now were, but that it had been a long road to recovery for her health-wise.

"She felt bad about even having me do that because we are just friends, I am not her family or anything," she explained. "Well, I am now. She has my blood. She felt bad. We just wanted our families around and it was cool because now I have a big family. I lost my grandparents when I was younger… Her grandparents are my grandparents now and so I have this extension of a family and it’s been really amazing.

"It’s harder as the donor because we are losing something our body didn’t need to lose, so trying to recover from that and she’s gaining something her body needed. So she’s up and at it immediately and I had a hard time.”

The longtime best friends revealed details of the surgery in September, with Francia telling the talk show host she was unable to move for two months.

“I basically have four scars," she said. "It was laparoscopic. Those mothers out there who had C-sections, I feel you. I don’t know how you take care of a child afterwards. It is crazy. I couldn’t get up without having someone help me. That was very humbling. I couldn’t take a shower by myself. I had to have someone help me because I couldn’t move.

"I’m a very, very active person, so the fact that my doctor said I couldn’t move for two months, I couldn’t do anything active. All I could do was walk. That was very hard for me, and I have a dog. And every day the thing I look forward to is drinking my coffee, and walking, and I couldn’t do that. It was really, really hard.”