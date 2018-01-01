Jamie Foxx walks out of live interview after Katie Holmes question

Jamie Foxx cut short a live TV interview after being asked a question about his relationship with Katie Holmes.

The 50-year-old was preparing to play in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Los Angeles on Friday (16Feb18), when he was quizzed by ESPN's SportsCenter host Michael Smith.

Talking about photos of Foxx and Holmes playing basketball together on Valentine's Day (14Feb18), Smith cheekily asked the Collateral star for confirmation of the rumoured long-term romance.

“I know you’ve prepared and I saw pictures. Did you and Katie Holmes play basketball for Valentine’s Day? Like some real Love & Basketball?” he asked, referencing the movie starring Omar Epps.

Foxx immediately reached for his headphones and stood up, smiling off camera as he refused to answer the question. An assistant helped him take off the microphone clip and the Oscar winner walked away, heading toward the basketball court.

“Uh oh, did we lose him?” Smith said awkwardly as Foxx was seen beginning to stretch out on the court. “Oh, he ready to go, he ready to hoop.”

Despite the cringeworthy interview, Foxx was in a good spirits as he joked around with Justin Bieber courtside.

“I’m ready-made, all you gotta do is add water,” he told an ESPN reporter on the court. “They’re ready to pour some water on me and I’m ready to rock!”

Foxx and Holmes have been in a rumoured relationship since 2013, and were papped shooting hoops in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Dressed in a pair of black leggings with a grey T-shirt for the game, Holmes showed off some playful dance moves, making Foxx laugh on the court.