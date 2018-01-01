Susan Sarandon: 'I am the black sheep of Hollywood'

Susan Sarandon is convinced she is ostracised by her peers in Hollywood for her activism and political views.

The Thelma & Louise star openly slammed former U.S. presidential candidate Hilary Clinton, who lost to Donald Trump in the 2016 election, insisting the politician did not deserve her vote for supporting the Iraq War Resolution in 2002.

Sarandon received criticism for her views, with fans insisting she helped contribute to Trump's win by not voting for Clinton, and she even got caught up in a war of words over the matter with fellow actress Debra Messing.

However, she refuses to compromise her integrity to please her colleagues.

"The things that I regret are only things I didn't say or do, even though I went through a pretty scary time leading up to (the war in) Iraq, and I certainly - in not supporting Hillary Clinton (in the 2016 presidential election) - ended up getting an enormous amount of heat about that," she tells Australia's Saturday Extra. "I just know for all the unkind or hurtful things, or scary things that have happened because of an unpopular stand with the war or whatever, I don't regret it."

Susan, 71, often feels like the black sheep of Hollywood when she attends red carpet affairs, noting some of her peers won't even interact with her.

The star insists "no one made eye contact" with her after she was "kicked out" of the Academy Awards ceremony in 1993 for wearing red ribbons to the prizegiving with her then-husband Tim Robbins in a bid to call attention to HIV-positive Haitian refugees, who were being unlawfully detained at the U.S. military's Guantanamo Bay Naval Camp at the time.

"The most harsh punishment is isolation from your tribe," she shares.