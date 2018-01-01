Margot Robbie was ‘intimidated’ by playing Queen Elizabeth I

Margot Robbie felt “intimidated” when it came to playing Queen Elizabeth I in a new movie.

The Australian actress portrays the monarch in upcoming historical drama film Mary Queen of Scots, which also stars Saoirse Ronan as the titular character.

When it came to taking on the figure, who was Mary, Queen of Scots' cousin and Queen of England and Ireland, Margot has explained that she found it an entirely different experience to taking on another real-life person, that of ice skater Tonya Harding in biographical drama I, Tonya.

"There have been so many other interpretations of Queen Elizabeth, so in some ways I feel intimidated. But I also feel liberated by the fact that she’s been dead for hundreds of years," she told Elle magazine. "Playing Tonya, who’s very much alive and is widely documented, can be more intimidating."

Margot added that she is playing a fictionalised character in her next project, which she didn't name, and feels "just as intimidated" to get her right.

She is acting as a producer on the movie under her LuckyChap production company, and went on to say how much she enjoys all aspects of moviemaking.

“I love acting so much because I love movies,” she grinned. “The second I first walked onto a set, I was fascinated by everyone’s department, asking a million questions: What’s this? What’s that? I love the process in its entirety, and I eventually realised that producers do that creative development. I don’t enjoy sitting on, like, seven-hour closing calls with bonding companies, but figuring out budgets and getting thrifty - to me, that’s exciting.”

Mary Queen of Scots, which also stars David Tennant and Guy Pearce, is due to hit cinemas from September (18).