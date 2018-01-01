Eddie Redmayne thanks Early Man ‘for making him funny’

Eddie Redmayne is grateful to Early Man director Nick Park for giving him a role where he could finally make people laugh.

The British actor provided Dug’s voice in the animated film set in the Stone Age, which also stars Tom Hiddleston and Maisie Williams. While voice-acting is not the Oscar winner’s usual method of performance, Eddie has shared that he particularly enjoyed the experience thanks to the comedic character he was asked to play.

“I’m just a deeply unfunny person, so I was like, ‘Nick Park, thank you for making me funny for the first time ever,” he admitted in an interview with Britain’s Total Film magazine. “I looked like a complete pillock! I’m quite pleased they didn’t have cameras around because I end up doing these ridiculously huge moves, while trying to get my voice to do odd, weird things.”

Eddie, who is best known for his dramatic roles in films including The Theory of Everything and The Danish Girl, said that accepting the part in Early Man was “a no-brainer” once he learned about the film’s light-hearted story.

“I got to read a script, and I hadn’t (ever) laughed so much,” the 36-year-old shared. “(Dug’s) incredibly eager and kind-hearted and a bit dopey, but ambitious, and I felt he was a bit of a new-age man. He could see beyond the limitations of what his tribe thought their aspirations were.”

However, as a self-confessed fan of Nick’s previous projects such as the British television series Wallace and Gromit, Eddie felt the pressure when he considered auditioning for his latest film.

“I love him and their work so much that I didn’t want to be the one to butcher it,” he admitted. “So I asked that I could have an audition day, and then Nick said he didn’t want to fire me, so we started.”