Chris Rock: 'Rihanna rejected me'

Chris Rock was rejected by Rihanna after he tried to chat her up at a party following his divorce.

The 53-year-old comedian split from his wife of 18 years, Malaak Compton, in 2014 after repeatedly cheating on her, and was attempting to get back into dating following the divorce in 2016.

Once the split was finalised, however, Rock has now revealed the Umbrella hitmaker rejected his advances at a private party.

"After my divorce was final, I was at a party and I saw Rihanna,” he said in his Netflix comedy special, titled Chris Rock: Tamborine. “I was like, ‘OK, let’s start this again. Let me say what’s up’, right? And I’m like, ‘How you doing, Rihanna?'

“Rihanna looked at me like I was one of her aunts. She didn’t even register me as a d**k-carrying member of society. Like, I would have had an easier time f**king Aretha Franklin.”

Referencing the fact he is 24 years older than the 29-year-old singer, Rock laughed: “Do you ever forget how old you are?”

He also discussed his infidelity in the Netflix comedy special, and confessed he had cheated numerous times on his wife.

"You don’t wanna get divorced. You got somebody you love? Hold tight, commit. It’s my fault because I’m a f**king a**hole," Rock admitted. "I didn’t listen. I wasn’t kind. I had an attitude. I thought, ‘I pay for everything, I can do what I want'. That s**t don’t f**king work. I just thought I was the s**t..."

“When guys cheat, it’s like we want something new," he added, "but then you know what happens? Your woman finds out and now she’s new. She is never the same again. So now you have new, but you had a bad new. Some of these lessons you’ve just got to learn."