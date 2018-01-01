NEWS Khloe Kardashian doesn't want parenting advice from her sisters Newsdesk Share with :







Khloe Kardashian has been bombarded with parenting tips from her sisters ever since she learned she was going to be a mother.



The reality TV personality is expecting her first child with her basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who she has been in a relationship with since 2016.



But she's not the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family to expand their family this year (18), with her older sister Kim welcoming daughter Chicago and younger half-sister Kylie Jenner recently announcing the arrival of baby girl Stormi - and it seems her siblings are apparently all too happy to dish out advice.



"They've given me a lot of advice. Too much!" she told Britain's Closer magazine. "I have gotten to the point where I'm like, 'Shut up and take your own advice!'"



Kim is also mother to four-year-old North and two-year-old Saint, while Khloe's other sister Kourtney has three children of her own; Mason, eight, Penelope, five, and three-year-old Reign.



Prior to her romance with Tristan, the 33-year-old was married to basketball player Lamar Odom and found out that she may struggle to fall pregnant after the couple split in 2016. But Khloe has now shared that this worrying diagnosis meant that news of her surprise pregnancy was even more special.



"You just keep getting told it's not going to happen for you, so I feel super lucky," mused the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. "The first trimester was a little rocky, but the nausea is gone. Now I feel great and I'm really excited."



However, Khloe has confessed that the trickiest part of the pregnancy is picking out a name for her first child.

"Tristan and I do talk about names, but naming a human is probably the hardest thing ever. Right now, it's just a K or a T. I like narrowing it down a little bit," she said.

