Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri wins big at 2018 BAFTAs

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri was the big winner at the 2018 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards on Sunday night (18Feb18).



Martin McDonagh's drama, about a woman who rents billboards to pressure police to solve her daughter's murder, started off strong by winning the first prize of the night, the Outstanding British Film accolade, and continued its success with wins for Best Original Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor for Sam Rockwell, Best Actress for Frances McDormand, and finally, Best Film.



The Shape of Water, the night's biggest nominee, didn't come away empty-handed, as Guillermo del Toro won the Best Director honour, and composer Alexandre Desplat collected the Original Music prize. It also claimed the accolade for Production Design.



Oscars favourite Gary Oldman was named Best Actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, while Allison Janney picked up the Best Supporting Actress title for her role in I, Tonya.



The Adapted Screenplay prize went to James Ivory for Call Me By Your Name, Coco was named Best Animated Film, and Blade Runner 2049 won in two technical categories.



The EE Rising Star Award, the only honour voted for by the public, went to Get Out and Black Panther star Daniel Kaluuya, who beat the likes of Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Josh O'Connor, and Tessa Thompson.

Ridley Scott was honoured with the previously-announced BAFTA Fellowship.



The 2018 BAFTAs took place at London's Royal Albert Hall and was hosted by Joanna Lumley.



The full winners are as follows:



Best Film: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding British Film: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director: Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water

Best Leading Actor: Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour

Best Leading Actress: Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actress: Allison Janney - I, Tonya

Best Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

EE Rising Star Award: Daniel Kaluuya

Best Original Screenplay: Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Adapted Screenplay: James Ivory - Call Me by Your Name

Best Original Music: Alexandre Desplat - The Shape of Water

Best Animated Film: Coco

Best Documentary: I Am Not Your Negro

Best Film Not in the English Language: The Handmaiden

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: I Am Not a Witch

Best Cinematography: Blade Runner 2049 - Roger Deakins

Best Special Visual Effects: Blade Runner 2049 - Richard R. Hoover, Paul Lambert, Gerd Nefzer, and John Nelson

Best Production Design: The Shape of Water - Paul Denham Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, and Shane Vieau

Best Costume Design: Phantom Thread - Mark Bridges

Best Makeup and Hair: Darkest Hour - David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, and Kazuhiro Tsuji

Best Sound: Dunkirk - Alex Gibson, Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo, and Mark Weingarten

Best Editing: Baby Driver - Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos

Best Short Film: Cowboy Dave

Best Short Animation: Poles Apart

BAFTA Fellowship: Ridley Scott