Amy Schumer's sister cried 'like a baby' at wedding dress reveal

Amy Schumer's younger sister was reduced to tears the moment she laid eyes on the comedienne in her wedding dress.

The Trainwreck star stunned fans last week by tying the knot with chef Chris Fischer in Malibu, California on 13 February (18), after just a few months of dating.

Her sister, comedy writer and producer Kim Caramele, served as Amy's maid of honour at the low-key nuptials, and in new photos posted on Instagram, Schumer reveals her little sister broke down in tears of joy after she stepped out of her dressing room in her white Monique Lhullier gown.

"Kim crying like a lil baby when she saw me in my dress," she wrote beside the new set of pictures, which featured Kim with her hand over her chest as she struggled to hold back her tears.

Kim also became emotional as she delivered a speech at the reception, with another snap showing her husband Vincent standing beside her for support, with other images in the set showed the siblings posing with their men at the wedding, and smiling over glasses of white wine.

"Thanks for always always being with me to have a celebration Chardonnay when something big happens,"

Amy continued in the caption. "thanks for loving me and Chris."

Schumer also paid tribute to her "new sis", Chris' sibling Molly, by uploading a few shots of her online, too, including one of Molly as a baby.

The bride's new photo posts come days after her pal, actress Jennifer Lawrence, revealed she cried her eyes out at Amy's wedding, especially when Fischer delivered the vows he had written for his new wife at the altar.

"It was beautiful," The Hunger Games star gushed to ET Online. "It (the wedding) was very sudden... I was sobbing the whole (time). His vows were stunning. It's when two people really love each other and they really mean it, it shows, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an amazing time. I couldn't be happier for them."

The Oscar winner was among an estimated 80 guests at the celebration, which was also attended by Jake Gyllenhaal, Larry David, David Spade, and Jennifer Aniston, who announced her separation from husband Justin Theroux just two days later.