Christopher Nolan rules himself out of next Bond directing gig

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan has "categorically" denied rumours suggesting he is in the running to direct the next James Bond movie.

Actor Daniel Craig was recently confirmed to return for his fifth outing as suave superspy 007 in the follow-up to 2015's Spectre, which is thought to be called Shatterhand, and is due for a release in November, 2019.

Further details about the project, including who will take over from Sam Mendes as director, have yet to be released, but Nolan has made it clear there is no truth to speculation linking him to the big gig.

"I won't be the man. No, categorically," he declared during a recent appearance on BBC Radio's Desert Island Discs show, after selecting composer John Barry's score for 1969 Bond film On Her Majesty's Secret Service as one of the pieces of music he would take with him if he was to be stranded on a desert island.

"I think every time they hire a new director I'm rumoured to be doing it," he continued.

However, that doesn't mean the Dunkirk moviemaker isn't interested in one day tackling the iconic franchise, based on the books by author Ian Fleming, with producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

"I'd love to make a Bond film at some point and I think those producers - Barbara and Michael - they do a tremendous job and Sam Mendes has done a terrific job the last couple of films, so they don't particularly need me," Nolan added. "But I've always been inspired by the films and would love to do one someday."

Nolan's remarks emerge weeks after Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve revealed he was approached by Broccoli about possibly taking charge of the 25th instalment in the beloved action series - but had to turn down the opportunity after signing on for his "dream" remake of David Lynch's sci-fi classic Dune.

"I said to Barbara, 'I would love to work with you and with Daniel, but I'm engaged'," he told ScreenDaily.com last month (Jan18). "I will love to do it, honestly.

"I'm a spoiled filmmaker right now. I think Daniel Craig is a fantastic actor and I would like to (work with him), but several months ago I came in to do Dune, and I engaged myself. I committed myself and I'm someone that doesn't step back."