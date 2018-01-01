NEWS Jennifer Lawrence slammed for shutting down BAFTA host Joanna Lumley's compliment Newsdesk Share with :







Jennifer Lawrence has been criticised for shutting down a compliment made by host Joanna Lumley at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday night (18Feb18).



The 27-year-old took to the stage at London's Royal Albert Hall to present the award for Outstanding British Film, one of three gongs won by Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.



"And we start with the award for Outstanding British Film and who better to kick the whole evening off than the hottest actress on the planet," said Joanna as she introduced the Oscar-winning actress to the podium. "Soon to be seen in Red Sparrow, it’s the ravishing Jennifer Lawrence."



However, The Hunger Games star appeared uncomfortable following Joanna's praise, which she quickly brushed aside as she made her entrance.



"Hi, that was a bit much but thank you Joanna," she responded.



Many watching the event at home were stunned by Jennifer's reaction to the Absolutely Fabulous star, who presented the BAFTAs for the first time after fellow British comedian Stephen Fry bowed out following 12 years of hosting the ceremony.



"How rude was Jennifer Lawrence to Joanna Lumley? #EEBAFTAs" vented Twitter user Renu Ame Naggayar, while Kim Beacham claimed the Silver Linings Playbook actress needed to "lighten the f (f**k) up."



"Joanna Lumley gave you a compliment calling you ravishing and you knocked her back like a right stuck up cow. Take the compliment. Jesus Christ! Ungrateful much! I'd love a compliment from Lumley #EEBAFTAs," she added.

Jennifer hit the headlines earlier this week when she announced that she intended to take a break from acting so she is able to help "fix" democracy in America.



"I'm going to be working with this organisation as a part of (anti-corruption organisation) Represent.US... trying to get young people engaged politically on a local level," she shared with Entertainment Tonight.



The actress' latest film Red Sparrow will be screened in cinemas from 1 March (18).

