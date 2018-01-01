NEWS Lily James' huge diamond ring sparks Matt Smith engagement rumours Newsdesk Share with :







Lily James showed off a huge diamond ring on the BAFTAs red carpet on Sunday (18Feb18), sparking rumours of an engagement to beau Matt Smith.



The Darkest Hour star, who has been dating the 35-year-old actor for four years, just may have got her Cinderella moment.



Lily took to the red carpet at London's Royal Albert Hall dressed in an all-black, strapless Burberry gown with a sweetheart neckline, in support of the Time's Up movement. And as she posed with her hands on her hips, the hug diamond ring on her wedding finger was clearly visible.



The 28-year-old and Matt, 35, who plays Prince Phillip in hit Netflix show The Crown, have been dating since 2014, after meeting during the filming of Pride and Prejudice and Zombies. The pair, who are both brand ambassadors for the British fashion house, confirmed their romance at the 2015 premiere of her Disney movie Cinderella.



Last year, the former Downton Abbey star shared that while the relationship was going well, there was no truth in talk of an engagement.



“We’re not engaged yet. But it’s going very well," she told The Sun on Sunday. And during an interview on Good Day L.A. last July, Lily couldn't hide her love for Matt as she gushed about the romance, beaming: "It's no secret - we're very happy."



Later the same evening, Lily arrived solo at British Vogue's Fashion and Film party, held at nightclub Annabel's, joining the likes of Adwoa Aboah, Anna Wintour, Salma Hayek, Sienna Miller and Elle Fanning to party with British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell. But, by then, she had removed her expensive looking bling and rocked up empty-handed.

