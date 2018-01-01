Kendall Jenner: 'I'm the worst hypochondriac'

Kendall Jenner is desperately trying to conquer her hypochondria.

The 22-year-old model was seen visiting a doctor on Sunday night's (18Feb18) episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and was stunned to find out that she didn't have anaemia, or iron deficiency, as she had thought.

"I think you think you have everything," Kendall's mother Kris Jenner commented, to which she replied: "Since I was a kid, I’ve always been a hypochondriac. I’ve always been the worst hypochondriac. But now I have to try and be a big girl."

As well as struggling with worrying about her physical health, Kendall's mental health has been an issue in recent years. The fashion favourite has been finding it difficult to cope with her anxiety, which has been fuelled by various scandals in her family's lives.

"There’s a lot that happened this past year, starting with like, Kim’s (Kardashian) robbery," Kendall said. "Then I got robbed, and I had my stalkers. That’s why I don’t really like going out anymore. That’s why I don’t tweet, that’s why I don’t Instagram. That gives me anxiety, too. I swear, it’s the craziest thing.

"I don’t think any of us have taken the time to process what’s been happening over the past year - almost two years, even. It’s hard to get your brain to slow down and think about it and really process what’s happening. Now that I can sit here and verbally say that, I think that will help me with the steps to take the time and really address it."

As she geared up for Milan Fashion Week, Kendall tried various methods to try and calm her mind - including acupuncture and meditation. She also enlisted Kris to come to Italy with her, which the momager was happy to do.

"It’s hard for me to watch my daughter struggle and I feel like it’s my job to make sure she’s okay, which is really why I’m here in Milan," Kris said. "But I realise that Kendall is one of the most independent women I’ve ever met in my life, and she can get to the root of the issue and the problem by herself."

And by the end of the episode, Kendall was feeling more positive about how she will manage her anxiety going forward.

"Anxiety is all mental, so you have to try and find your ways around it," she said. "I try and maintain it, but sometimes it’s out of your control. But I think I’m very blessed to be in the situation I’m in, and every year that I do fashion months it gets a little bit easier. It’s really exciting. I still look forward to it every year."