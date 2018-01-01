Daniel Kaluuya 'privileged' to be involved in Black Panther's success

Daniel Kaluuya feels privileged to be part of Black Panther's record-breaking box office success.

Ryan Coogler's Marvel superhero movie has taken $192 million (£137 million) in its first three days of release in North America, making it the fifth-biggest opening of all time and the biggest pre-summer launch of all time. The current global gross sits as $361 million (£258 million) but that figure is expected to rise significantly once more weekend box office reports come in.

Daniel, who plays a border guard in the fictional African nation of Wakanda, found out about the box office figures backstage at the BAFTAs on Sunday night (18Feb18) and he was overwhelmed by the news.

"So happy for Ryan and the team, so happy. We gave our all on that," he said. "It feels like a moment; there's so many memes and videos and songs and art is being made about it. It's so amazing to be a part of it. It's a privilege."

The 28-year-old beat the likes of Florence Pugh, Tessa Thompson, Timothee Chalamet and Josh O'Connor to the EE Rising Star prize, the only category voted for by the public, and he couldn't hide his excitement backstage.

"F**king hell... I'm humbled. It's the people. People voted, they didn't have to do that. It's love," he gushed. "It's a great feeling."

When asked how he's going to celebrate, Daniel joked that celebrities can't party hard during awards season as pictures of them looking drunk usually end up online, so he'll just be doing something low-key.

"I just want to be around my friends, my people, my family, the people that were always there. I just want to vibe and catch up with them," he explained.

The British star was also nominated for the Best Actor category for his role in Get Out, but he missed out to Gary Oldman. They will both compete for the same prize, alongside Timothee, Daniel Day-Lewis, and Denzel Washington, at the Oscars on 4 March (18).