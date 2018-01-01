NEWS Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux kept properties separate Newsdesk Share with :







Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are reportedly set for a clean split as they kept their homes separate.



The Friends actress and The Leftovers star, who started dating in 2011 and wed in August 2015, announced their separation in a statement last week (ends18Feb18).



Reports suggested they had an "ironclad" prenuptial agreement in place, meaning her Friends fortune and assets would be protected, and real estate records obtained by The Blast confirm that the division of the property should be simple as they kept the deeds to their residencies in their own names and as their "sole and separate property."



Jennifer, 49, owns a mansion in Bel-Air, California, which she recently showed off to Architectural Digest magazine. She bought it in 2011 for $21 million (£15 million) and she got married to Justin there around four years later. She also owns a "starter home" in the Hollywood Hills which she bought for $742,000 (£530,000) in 1995. Both properties were not modified following her marriage and remain under her trust, according to the site.



Justin, 46, owns an apartment in New York, which is under his name and was never updated to include Jennifer following their wedding. Since the estranged couple never changed ownership of their properties, there won't be an issue dividing them up following the split.



The Blast also reports that there shouldn't be trouble making a financial settlement, as Jennifer made the majority of her fortune before she met the actor, and so it won't be affected.



According to People, they last met up for the last time on Valentine's Day and were divided on when to announce the news, with Jennifer reportedly wanting to hold on for as long as possible and Justin wanting to just get it over and done with. They released their statement the following day.



"This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship," it read.

