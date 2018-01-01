Mayim Bialik calls for 'civil disobedience' to change U.S. gun laws

Mayim Bialik has called for "civil disobedience" as part of her campaign for stricter gun laws in the United States.

In the wake of the mass shooting at a high school in Florida last Wednesday (14Feb18), where gunman Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people and injured 15, a group of high-profile Hollywood names including Chelsea Handler, Reese Witherspoon and Kim Kardashian have urged members of Congress to take action on weapon control.

The Big Bang Theory actress has now also weighed in on the debate, begging citizens to condemn actions of the National Rifle Association of America (NRA) and support planned demonstrations, such as the March for Our Lives event scheduled to be held on 24 March in collaboration with nonprofit organisation Everytown for Gun Safety.

"Say yes to civil disobedience," she said in a video posted on her Facebook page. "Walk out, sit down, stand up, encourage others to do the same, whatever it takes."

Mayim encouraged her followers to visit her blog Grok Nation, where she has written a post about simple ways people can advocate for gun control, such as participating in local protests and reaching out to Representatives and Senators.

She also referred to the actions of actor Josh Gad, who has pledged to fight for gun control after he shared the news that one of his friend's son was a victim of the latest tragedy.

"We are not being accurately represented by our elected leaders. How can we change that?" the 42-year-old questioned. "We can do what Josh Gad, whose close friend lost a child in the shooting Wednesday, has vowed to do. Make it your life's goal to support and vote for every single person who challenges a politician with NRA money behind them."

Mayim went on to share some statistics about gun ownership rates in the U.S., specifically the AR-15 rifle, and alleged that Senators from Arizona, Colorado, Missouri and North Carolina "receive the most money from the NRA in the entire country".

"The images of those 17 faces will not leave my head, but I said that about the last shooting and the last faces and indeed, we forget," she added. "I'm angry, I feel numb, I feel disgusted, I feel horrified and sometimes I feel all of these things at once."