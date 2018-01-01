Saoirse Ronan opens up about Oscars plus one protocol

Saoirse Ronan has divulged how long you should date someone before inviting them to the Oscars.

The Lady Bird actress stopped by BBC Radio 1 on Monday (19Feb18), after a busy night partying at the 2018 BAFTA Awards.

Although she missed out to Frances McDormand for the Best Actress gong, Saoirse has another shot at victory, and is in the running for a top prize at next month’s Oscars.

While chatting to radio host Alice Levine, the 23-year-old was asked about who she’s taking to the Academy Awards, prompting the star to consider how many dates warrant an Oscars invite.

"It depends on how the dates are going I suppose," she mused. "Like if you do the first date and go 'oh I’ve met the love of my life,' then maybe second or third date you can go 'do you know what, I’m going to the Oscars next week do you want to come? Shall we just do this?'"

"But I think if it’s more one of those situations where you’ve got to warm up a bit, I would wait until date 10. Double digits.”

The 2018 ceremony marks the third time Saoirse has been nominated for an Oscar, and having lost out twice before, the Irish actress thinks this should be taken into consideration when selecting a plus one.

"(I'd have) to do my loser face in front of this person I don’t know that well. Do they do the loser face with you? If they don’t know you that well how are they going to comfort you when you lose? And will you want them to? That’s why you bring your mum!" she laughed.