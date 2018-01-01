NEWS Ryan Reynolds slams online critic over Deadpool set visit with sick kids Newsdesk Share with :







Ryan Reynolds has hit back at an online troll who criticised the actor for inviting sick children to the set of the Deadpool sequel.



The actor met with the kids as part of the Make-a-Wish programme, and took to Instagram to share his experiences with his young fans.



"One of the best parts of playing the Big Red Jackass (Deadpool) is welcoming @makeawishamerica and @childrenswishfoundation onto set," he wrote on Monday (19Feb18). "Deadpool kicked Cancer in the taint, but these kids do it for real every day.



"These foundations make dreams come true for a lot of of super-brave kids. They also make dreams come true for parents, who just wanna see their kid smile. HUGE thanks to our Prop Master, Dan Sissons, for making sure every kid left with his/her own sword. (Bamboo versions. Not stabby-stabby versions)."



Following his post, one social media follower made a point of the fact that Ryan's film is R-rated, and therefore inappropriate for children under 17 to watch.



"Guys Deadpool is (a) R rated movie and those kids are watching it... I think something is wrong here," the fan wrote.



Reynolds has now hit back, writing: "Yup. Deadpool is Rated R. If my kid went through a fraction of the s**t these kids deal with daily, I think they can watch whatever they like. That's just my .02 cents."



It is unclear when the set visit took place, but Ryan wrapped filming on the sequel last year (17). The film, which also stars Josh Brolin and Morena Baccarin, is set to hit theatres on 18 May (18).

