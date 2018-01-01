NEWS Mother-of-three Kourtney Kardashian considering freezing her eggs Newsdesk Share with :







Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian is contemplating freezing her eggs in case she decides to add to her family at a later date.



The Keeping Up with the Kardashians regular already has three young children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, but the 38-year-old is thinking about taking fertility precautions to give herself options in the future, should she choose to give her kids another sibling.



In a preview of the next episode of the family reality show, Kourtney shares her plan with her sisters Kim, who recently welcomed her third child via a surrogate, and Khloe, who is currently pregnant with her first child.



"So, I've been thinking about freezing my eggs," she shares, as a shocked Kim responds, "Are you serious? You want another kid?"



"I should just do it so I don't have to think, 'Is this what I want, to have (more) kids?'" Kourtney explains. "It's like, putting too much pressure (to decide that now)."



Her remarks are unlikely to come as a surprise to fans as she has long gushed about her love of motherhood and the pregnancy process.



Kourtney also didn't rule out having another baby with Scott during the season 14 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which premiered in October (17), even though she ended their nine-year relationship in 2015.



"I feel like I would if the situation was right," she said at the time. "But that doesn't mean, like, tomorrow, guys. So don't get any ideas."



The former couple shares sons Mason, eight, and Reign, three, as well as five-year-old daughter Penelope, but the exes have both moved on romantically - Kourtney has been dating model Younes Bendjima for over a year, while 34-year-old Scott has been in a relationship with Lionel Richie's 19-year-old daughter Sofia since September (17).

