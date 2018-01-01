NEWS Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup attend BAFTAs afterparty together Newsdesk Share with :







Actress Naomi Watts has further fuelled reports of a romance with her former TV co-star Billy Crudup after they attended a BAFTA Awards afterparty in London hand-in-hand.



The Impossible star was photographed leaving the Vogue magazine bash with Billy on Sunday night (18Feb18), almost a year after the first reports they were dating.



The stars, both 49, featured as husband and wife on Netflix drama series Gypsy, which was cancelled after just one season last summer (17), and their chemistry appeared to have spilled over into real life as they were spotted enjoying a sushi date in New York City in March, 2017. They were also seen taking in a stroll in the Big Apple in July.



Despite the dating speculation at the time, Naomi made it clear that she had no interest in finding love again, so soon after parting ways with her partner of 11 years, Liev Schreiber, in 2016.



Admitting she was still having "good days and bad days" as she continued to heal from their split, she told Vogue Australia, "I mean, I'm single, I'm co-parenting. I'm doing OK."



In a subsequent interview with Britain's Red magazine in May (17), she added, "Dating just seems completely frivolous and counterproductive and just not really in my world right now..."



"Right now, I'm at a point where I'm healing and just wanting to protect the family unit," Naomi explained of co-parenting her two kids with Liev, "and we're doing, so far, a pretty good job with that. We have huge love and respect for one another and high hopes for it to remain that way going forward."



Representatives for Naomi and Watchmen star Billy have yet to comment on the relationship rumours.



He previously dated Weeds actress Mary-Louise Parker, the mother of his 14-year-old son William, and Homeland's Claire Danes.



Meanwhile, Naomi's ex, Liev, has also moved on - he has been linked to former beauty queen Taylor Neisen for several months.

