Blac Chyna calls in the cops as sex tape is leaked

Model and Internet personality Blac Chyna has called in the police to help her track down the person who has leaked a sex tape, featuring herself and a mystery man.

? Footage from the home made porn film has appeared online, and Rob Kardashian's ex-fiancee is livid.

She doesn't appear to have had anything to do with the footage, and she wants cops to track down whoever posted it, according to TMZ.

In a one minute 20 second teaser video, which was leaked on an anonymous Twitter account on Monday (19Feb18), Chyna, real name Angela Renee White, performs oral sex on the unidentified man, whose face is never seen.

Her attorney, Walter Mosley, tells the outlet he cannot comment on the video, but confirms, "It's a criminal matter", adding he and his clients have contacted cops and they are investigating the matter.

The leaked sex tape footage comes months after Chyna claimed she was a victim of revenge porn last year when Kardashian posted nude pictures of her online.

Earlier this year (18), she accused Rob, his mother and sisters of using their "fame, wealth and power" to make her life a misery.

Chyna is suing Rob Kardashian, the father of her 13-month-old daughter Dream, as well as his mum Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian for a litany of alleged offences, including claims that he physically attacked her twice in April (17), which she detailed in legal papers filed in July when she was granted a temporary restraining order against the reality star.

In addition, Chyna is suing the Kardashians over claims they deliberately sabotaged her reality show, Rob & Chyna, which was axed after one season.

"The unwritten rule no one told (her) when she began her relationship with Kardashian is that the entire family will come after you if you leave, using their fame, wealth and power to take you down, including getting your television show cancelled (despite great ratings), spreading lies about you," Chyna's lawyer wrote in the documents obtained by TMZ.com.